RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock Plunged by -2.12% yesterday

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is -3.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $23.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is -4.04% and -1.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 13.66% off its SMA200. RDNT registered -14.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.46%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6165 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.77. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.51% and -19.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RadNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $300.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in RadNet Inc. (RDNT), with 7.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.10% while institutional investors hold 81.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.36M, and float is at 43.51M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 68.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.38 million shares valued at $97.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the RDNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Weber, Alan W. with 3.32 million shares valued at $50.99 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.6 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $39.93 million, while Beck, Mack & Oliver holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $29.85 million.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMES NORMAN R, the company’s President, Western Operations. SEC filings show that HAMES NORMAN R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $18.48 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that HAMES NORMAN R (President, Western Operations) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $18.86 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, HAMES NORMAN R (President, Western Operations) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.92 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 397,067 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 14.06% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 14.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.