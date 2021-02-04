RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) is 3.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.52 and a high of $44.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAPT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is -1.36% and -3.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -17.86% off its SMA200. RAPT registered -51.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.04%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $491.23M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.92% and -54.66% from its 52-week high.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $1.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), with 845.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 90.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.45M, and float is at 23.71M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 5.63 million shares valued at $181.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.93% of the RAPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.63 million shares valued at $84.62 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.6 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $51.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $38.3 million.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO WILLIAM, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that HO WILLIAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $19.99 per share for a total of $19990.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66414.0 shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that HO WILLIAM (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $21.05 per share for $21050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67414.0 shares of the RAPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Brockstedt Dirk G. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,179 shares at an average price of $19.68 for $23203.0. The insider now directly holds 17,556 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT).