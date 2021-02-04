RCKT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Now

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is 8.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.24% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.71% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.76, the stock is 6.98% and 19.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 97.93% off its SMA200. RCKT registered 168.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.11.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.66%, and is 15.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 563.26% and -6.61% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), with 2.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.58% while institutional investors hold 97.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.19M, and float is at 37.57M with Short Float at 21.93%. Institutions hold 92.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 16.81 million shares valued at $384.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.44% of the RCKT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.97 million shares valued at $67.79 million to account for 5.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.88 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $65.73 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $53.93 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Kinnari, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Kinnari sold 16,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $56.72 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94977.0 shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (Director) bought a total of 247,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $56.00 per share for $13.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.53 million shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Patel Kinnari (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $9500.0. The insider now directly holds 6,675 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).