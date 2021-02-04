Safehold Inc. (SAFE) picks momentum as shares drop -1.34%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is 4.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.85 and a high of $79.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAFE stock was last observed hovering at around $76.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.73% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.46% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.02, the stock is 1.49% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. SAFE registered 58.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.97.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.28%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 66.98 and Fwd P/E is 54.61. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.68% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safehold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $39.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Safehold Inc. (SAFE), with 34.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.32% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.15M, and float is at 17.42M with Short Float at 6.99%. Institutions hold 31.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.38 million shares valued at $147.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the SAFE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2.37 million shares valued at $147.26 million to account for 4.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.16 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $134.29 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 1.27% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $40.38 million.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Safehold Inc. (SAFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ISTAR INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ISTAR INC. bought 1,065,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $65.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.77 million shares.

Safehold Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that ISTAR INC. (10% Owner) bought a total of 796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $58.60 per share for $46646.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.66 million shares of the SAFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, ISTAR INC. (10% Owner) acquired 4,441 shares at an average price of $56.28 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 33,655,897 shares of Safehold Inc. (SAFE).