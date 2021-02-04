SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) is 12.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGOC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -1.27% and 17.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 49.17% off its SMA200. SGOC registered 85.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4739 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1243.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.24%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $181.09M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.53% and -61.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SGOCO Group Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC), with 70.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.64% while institutional investors hold 0.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.34M, and float is at 51.11M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 0.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 13397.0 shares valued at $11521.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the SGOC Shares outstanding.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 20.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.