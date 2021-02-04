Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Volatility At 8.15%, Should You Add A Position?

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) is 34.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMED stock was last observed hovering at around $12.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is 11.14% and 28.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 63.65% off its SMA200. SMED registered 179.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.16.

The stock witnessed a 38.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.35%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $185.62M and $53.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.98 and Fwd P/E is 66.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.95% and -6.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $20.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 939.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.90% year-over-year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.40% while institutional investors hold 55.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.39M, and float is at 12.96M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 43.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $4.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.59% of the SMED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.74 million shares valued at $4.62 million to account for 4.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 0.73 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $4.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $4.02 million.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Diaz Diana P, the company’s Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Diaz Diana P sold 63,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $12.63 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8575.0 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that DALTON JOHN W (former Director) sold a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.53 per share for $80186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the SMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, DALTON JOHN W (former Director) disposed off 21,281 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 879,082 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading 4.33% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -12.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.