Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 2.27% Upside

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is 19.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.56 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCVL stock was last observed hovering at around $46.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.27% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.28% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.91, the stock is 9.06% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 46.85% off its SMA200. SCVL registered 26.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.93.

The stock witnessed a 26.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.17%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $660.49M and $962.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.49% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoe Carnival Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $242.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), with 5.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.71% while institutional investors hold 130.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.09M, and float is at 8.68M with Short Float at 25.74%. Institutions hold 80.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.54 million shares valued at $51.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the SCVL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.11 million shares valued at $37.41 million to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.83 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $28.02 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $22.77 million.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEEBERGER KENT A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEEBERGER KENT A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $42.85 per share for a total of $85700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12743.0 shares.

Shoe Carnival Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Scibetta Carl N. (EVP – CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF.) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $42.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51849.0 shares of the SCVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, BAKER TIMOTHY T (EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL) disposed off 15,066 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 65,406 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading 3.62% up over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -13.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.62.