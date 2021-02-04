Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) is -34.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $54.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.87% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $31.56, the stock is -6.55% and -8.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.45.

The stock witnessed a -19.59% in the last 1 month and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $956.90M and $12.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.45% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.50%).

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $3.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.50% while institutional investors hold 0.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.32M, and float is at 20.49M with Short Float at 0.23%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 68000.0 shares valued at $3.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the SGTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Zweig-Dimenna Associates LLC with 6200.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELI LILLY & Co, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELI LILLY & Co bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $5.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.74 million shares.