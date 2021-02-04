SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is 4.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $41.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $39.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.53% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.71% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.28, the stock is 0.33% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 36.41% off its SMA200. SGH registered 26.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.01.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.45%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 1754 employees, a market worth around $985.93M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2182.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.22% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $295.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.83% while institutional investors hold 108.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.56M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 12.01%. Institutions hold 103.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $253.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.37% of the SGH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.08 million shares valued at $56.86 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.86 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $50.82 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.29% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $49.39 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marten Alan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Marten Alan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that SILVER LAKE SUMERU (OFFSHORE) (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $40.30 per share for $84.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25610.0 shares of the SGH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,090,000 shares at an average price of $40.30 for $84.23 million. The insider now directly holds 25,610 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 63.08% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.28.