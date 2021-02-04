StoneMor Inc. (STON) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is 15.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The STON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -2.52% and 29.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 157.43% off its SMA200. STON registered 164.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 280.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4012.

The stock witnessed a 19.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 270.73%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) has around 2630 employees, a market worth around $377.36M and $289.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 561.59% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneMor Inc. (STON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneMor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $85.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in StoneMor Inc. (STON), with 11.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.38% while institutional investors hold 86.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.57M, and float is at 23.86M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 78.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. with over 72.8 million shares valued at $70.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 61.77% of the STON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 8.94 million shares valued at $8.62 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.92 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $2.82 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StoneMor Inc. (STON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Miller David bought 4,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $5902.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

StoneMor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Miller David (Director) bought a total of 28,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $1.30 per share for $37511.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the STON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Miller David (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $3250.0. The insider now directly holds 908,445 shares of StoneMor Inc. (STON).