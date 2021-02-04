Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) is 44.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $49.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -50.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.08, the stock is 18.57% and 22.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock 28.92% off its SMA200. SMLP registered -62.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.96.

The stock witnessed a 43.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.50%, and is 22.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 25.29. Profit margin for the company is -55.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.07% and -63.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $93.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 484.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 94.30% while institutional investors hold 944.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.47M, and float is at 0.22M with Short Float at 18.52%. Institutions hold 53.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 0.92 million shares valued at $9.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.34% of the SMLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with 0.2 million shares valued at $1.97 million to account for 5.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $1.83 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.71% of the shares totaling 64661.0 with a market value of $0.63 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -20.09% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is -1.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.