Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) is 56.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $2.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The TKAT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -132.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -132.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 27.09% and 45.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock 82.06% off its SMA200. TKAT registered 163.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2212.

The stock witnessed a 75.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.08%, and is 22.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.32% over the week and 17.29% over the month.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $22.76M and $4.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.18% and -14.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $304k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -87.20% in year-over-year returns.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), with 5.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.02% while institutional investors hold 0.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.27M, and float is at 5.97M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 0.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. with over 52900.0 shares valued at $46319.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the TKAT Shares outstanding.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 32.84% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 96.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.