Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is -5.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.39% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.17, the stock is -6.47% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 39.46% off its SMA200. TGH registered 90.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.26.

The stock witnessed a -2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.10%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $943.20M and $664.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.36% and -14.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $163.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), with 5.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.59% while institutional investors hold 66.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.51M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 58.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.91 million shares valued at $41.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the TGH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 2.58 million shares valued at $36.54 million to account for 4.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $34.43 million, while Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $20.6 million.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 127.78% up over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -28.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.