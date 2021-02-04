TFI International Inc. (TFII) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) is 37.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.24 and a high of $77.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFII stock was last observed hovering at around $71.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $80.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.39% off the consensus price target high of $85.90 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.33% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $70.96, the stock is 21.84% and 30.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 64.87% off its SMA200. TFII registered 122.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.41.

The stock witnessed a 38.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.56%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 365.62% and -8.83% from its 52-week high.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFI International Inc. (TFII) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFI International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021..

TFI International Inc. (TFII) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in TFI International Inc. (TFII), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.00% while institutional investors hold 56.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.36M, and float is at 88.68M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 53.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.69 million shares valued at $196.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.02% of the TFII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 3.59 million shares valued at $150.07 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 3.03 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $126.65 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $100.12 million.

TFI International Inc. (TFII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 122.01% up over the past 12 months. YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is 120.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -346.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.