The decline in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is 25.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 8.20% and 15.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 17.24% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -8.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5412 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4937.

The stock witnessed a 27.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $138.97M and $21.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.14% and -16.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.20%).

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -855.70% this year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.96% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.09M, and float is at 7.90M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 32200.0 shares valued at $78246.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the PBTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 23948.0 shares valued at $58193.0 to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3986.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $9685.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 701.0 with a market value of $1703.0.