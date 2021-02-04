The incline in AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) is -3.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.27 and a high of $76.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMSF stock was last observed hovering at around $55.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.67% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.13% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $55.35, the stock is -4.13% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.44% off its SMA200. AMSF registered -13.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.94.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.90%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $343.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.63 and Fwd P/E is 18.21. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.27% and -27.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMERISAFE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $80.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF), with 337.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 101.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.30M, and float is at 18.99M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 100.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $164.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the AMSF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.63 million shares valued at $93.27 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 1.21 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $69.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.13% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $67.97 million.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frost G. Janelle, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Frost G. Janelle sold 1,615 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $60.09 per share for a total of $97045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63680.0 shares.

AMERISAFE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Fuller Neal Andrew (EVP-CFO) sold a total of 3,348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $61.32 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17177.0 shares of the AMSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Frost G. Janelle (President & CEO) disposed off 6,422 shares at an average price of $63.21 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 65,295 shares of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF).

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) that is trading -29.63% down over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -27.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.