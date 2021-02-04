The incline in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is 1.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -177.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is -0.59% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 7.36% at the moment leaves the stock 48.17% off its SMA200. NINE registered -39.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8693.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.82%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 1469 employees, a market worth around $90.80M and $412.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 628.95% and -57.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $56.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.40% in year-over-year returns.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.70% while institutional investors hold 63.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.85M, and float is at 15.94M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 50.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $10.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.79% of the NINE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.94 million shares valued at $2.19 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans which holds 1.65 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.