The incline in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) is -8.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTPI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is -0.91% and 2.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 9.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.87% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0537 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9274.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% in the last 1 month and is 12.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.86% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $39.55M and $9.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.44% and -32.21% from its 52-week high.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.99% while institutional investors hold 1.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.79M, and float is at 6.11M with Short Float at 0.09%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. with over 62700.0 shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the PTPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ifp Advisors, Inc with 800.0 shares valued at $3520.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.