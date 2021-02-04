Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.98 and a high of $24.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The THR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is -3.99% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. THR registered -34.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.69.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.06%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $546.52M and $312.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.32% and -36.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $77.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.60% in year-over-year returns.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR), with 617.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 103.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.17M, and float is at 32.55M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 101.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.6 million shares valued at $40.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the THR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 3.25 million shares valued at $36.5 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.97 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $33.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.72% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $32.49 million.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thames Bruce, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Thames Bruce bought 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $11.06 per share for a total of $89586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that NESSER JOHN T III (Director) bought a total of 326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $14.74 per share for $4805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29500.0 shares of the THR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, NESSER JOHN T III (Director) acquired 2,942 shares at an average price of $15.90 for $46778.0. The insider now directly holds 27,500 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR).

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fluor Corporation (FLR) that is trading -2.14% down over the past 12 months. Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) is -4.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.