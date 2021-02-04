These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is -14.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVGS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is -11.22% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 14.94% off its SMA200. NVGS registered -21.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a -10.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.35%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $518.43M and $321.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.55. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.84% and -23.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $66.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS), with 24.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.36% while institutional investors hold 118.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.90M, and float is at 31.10M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 66.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 1.68 million shares valued at $14.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.00% of the NVGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture with 1.36 million shares valued at $11.41 million to account for 2.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oppenheimer & Company Inc. which holds 1.33 million shares representing 2.37% and valued at over $11.08 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $10.4 million.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) that is trading -57.41% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is 8.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 77280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.