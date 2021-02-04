These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) is 37.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -21.54% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is 5.05% and 14.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. SVRA registered -29.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4133 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4046.

The stock witnessed a 35.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.30%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $85.51M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.76% and -50.16% from its 52-week high.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Savara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Savara Inc. (SVRA), with 8.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.45% while institutional investors hold 49.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.29M, and float is at 45.24M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 41.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $5.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the SVRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 4.45 million shares valued at $4.85 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $3.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $1.89 million.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Savara Inc. (SVRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.