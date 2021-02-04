These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) is -9.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $75.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SILK stock was last observed hovering at around $56.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.23% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $56.83, the stock is -2.90% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.15% off its SMA200. SILK registered 20.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.57.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $72.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.70% and -25.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $21.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), with 940.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.77% while institutional investors hold 107.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.76M, and float is at 32.50M with Short Float at 6.98%. Institutions hold 104.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.78 million shares valued at $186.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the SILK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.59 million shares valued at $174.11 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $168.8 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.76% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $154.19 million.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Andrew S., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Andrew S. sold 7,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $54.12 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19802.0 shares.

Silk Road Medical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Buchanan Lucas W. (COO/CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $54.86 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SILK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Rogers Erica J. (President and CEO) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $59.66 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 111,608 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK).