These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) is -7.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.72 and a high of $40.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The STEP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.72% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.75, the stock is -0.41% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 21.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.33.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.07%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has around 553 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $396.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.85 and Fwd P/E is 48.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.75% and -10.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.90%).

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StepStone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $78.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.40% this year.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 102.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.82M, and float is at 28.63M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 100.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.21 million shares valued at $191.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.68% of the STEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.31 million shares valued at $114.59 million to account for 14.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.8 million shares representing 9.59% and valued at over $74.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $31.94 million.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.