Things appear to be looking up for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is 18.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $57.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.42% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.74% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is 17.37% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -7.78% off its SMA200. APLT registered -52.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.56.

The stock witnessed a 17.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.42%, and is 27.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.65% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 91.38% and -54.71% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.10% this year.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), with 5.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.88% while institutional investors hold 93.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.43M, and float is at 17.12M with Short Float at 8.93%. Institutions hold 71.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.33 million shares valued at $48.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the APLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.55 million shares valued at $32.11 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP which holds 0.99 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $20.59 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $17.19 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perfetti Riccardo, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Perfetti Riccardo sold 1,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $26.79 per share for a total of $34693.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Perfetti Riccardo (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $27.28 per share for $35332.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Perfetti Riccardo (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,460 shares at an average price of $25.30 for $36932.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).