Things appear to be looking up for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.36 and a high of $172.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABG stock was last observed hovering at around $144.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.22% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.77, the stock is -6.81% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 37.85% off its SMA200. ABG registered 53.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.28.

The stock witnessed a 2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.02%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $6.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.57 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.89% and -14.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.78 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG), with institutional investors hold 109.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.20M, and float is at 19.09M with Short Float at 10.81%. Institutions hold 108.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.97 million shares valued at $289.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.39% of the ABG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 2.12 million shares valued at $206.42 million to account for 10.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.02 million shares representing 10.47% and valued at over $196.75 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 8.65% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $162.57 million.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milstein Jed, the company’s SVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Milstein Jed sold 196 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $127.40 per share for a total of $24970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13641.0 shares.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that JAMES JUANITA T (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $110.13 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6871.0 shares of the ABG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Stax William Frederick (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $73500.0. The insider now directly holds 4,731 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG).

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 9.21% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 40.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.88.