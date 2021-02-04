Things appear to be looking up for Exponent Inc. (EXPO)

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is -3.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.03 and a high of $97.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPO stock was last observed hovering at around $86.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.69% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.42% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.00, the stock is -4.57% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 10.17% off its SMA200. EXPO registered 17.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.37.

The stock witnessed a -1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.60%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has around 1201 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $406.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.27 and Fwd P/E is 52.73. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.92% and -11.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exponent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $91.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in Exponent Inc. (EXPO), with 559.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 94.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.32M, and float is at 51.07M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 93.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.65 million shares valued at $550.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the EXPO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.31 million shares valued at $382.72 million to account for 10.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 3.4 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $245.17 million, while Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $176.98 million.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Exponent Inc. (EXPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSTON PAUL R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSTON PAUL R sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $86.38 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53627.0 shares.

Exponent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that JOHNSTON PAUL R (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $82.60 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53627.0 shares of the EXPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, JOHNSTON PAUL R (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $82.23 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 53,627 shares of Exponent Inc. (EXPO).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 2.88% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.