Things appear to be looking up for Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY)

Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) is -6.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $239.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRVY stock was last observed hovering at around $174.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.49%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $168.62, the stock is -11.42% and -7.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 56.80% off its SMA200. GRVY registered 420.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $193.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.22.

The stock witnessed a -13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.15%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $328.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.19. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 684.64% and -29.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gravity Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY), with institutional investors hold 8.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.95M, and float is at 2.83M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 8.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.32 million shares valued at $45.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.58% of the GRVY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 44887.0 shares valued at $6.43 million to account for 0.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 32535.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $4.66 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 30011.0 with a market value of $4.3 million.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 56.68% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 34.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13880.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.