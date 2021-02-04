Things appear to be looking up for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is 22.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 5.75% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 3.10% off its SMA200. GRIL registered a loss of 0.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0342.

The stock witnessed a 18.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.58%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $25.42M and $4.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.36% and -57.96% from its 52-week high.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), with 3.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.68% while institutional investors hold 16.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 8.77M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 11.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 11000.0 shares valued at $15620.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the GRIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 8096.0 shares valued at $11496.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3000.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $4260.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1692.0 with a market value of $2402.0.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.