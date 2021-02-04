Things appear to be looking up for Vertex Inc. (VERX)

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.11 and a high of $37.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The VERX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.24% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -53.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.73, the stock is 2.98% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 24.32% off its SMA200. VERX registered a gain of 36.72% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.13.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.44%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $361.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 149.91. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.78% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.60%).

Vertex Inc. (VERX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Inc. (VERX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $94.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 608.60% this year.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Vertex Inc. (VERX), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 113.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.11M, and float is at 24.81M with Short Float at 7.30%. Institutions hold 110.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with over 2.57 million shares valued at $89.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.01% of the VERX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 2.03 million shares valued at $46.73 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $43.82 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 7.05% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $41.63 million.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Inc. (VERX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.