This Indicator Is Supporting Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) is -0.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $8.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.16% off the consensus price target high of $7.63 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $4.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -2.94% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 31.52% off its SMA200. BSMX registered -31.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.21%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 26.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.10. Distance from 52-week low is 102.38% and -36.33% from its 52-week high.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), with 193.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.30% while institutional investors hold 9.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 662.19M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 95.01 million shares valued at $304.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.60% of the BSMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 16.84 million shares valued at $53.88 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 10.79 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $34.52 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 8.99 million with a market value of $28.75 million.