This Indicator Is Supporting ICF International Inc. (ICFI)

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) is 8.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.75 and a high of $89.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICFI stock was last observed hovering at around $78.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.44% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.66% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.53, the stock is 1.90% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.55% off its SMA200. ICFI registered -9.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.21.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.03%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.06 and Fwd P/E is 18.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.64% and -10.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICF International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $397.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in ICF International Inc. (ICFI), with 736.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.90% while institutional investors hold 98.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.85M, and float is at 18.10M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 94.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.44 million shares valued at $88.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the ICFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.38 million shares valued at $85.07 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $72.29 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $59.7 million.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ICF International Inc. (ICFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasson John, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Wasson John sold 3,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74420.0 shares.

ICF International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Wasson John (CEO & President) sold a total of 241 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $80.00 per share for $19280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77749.0 shares of the ICFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Kesavan Sudhakar (Executive Chairman) disposed off 69,001 shares at an average price of $73.41 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 258,096 shares of ICF International Inc. (ICFI).

ICF International Inc. (ICFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 2.88% up over the past 12 months. CRA International Inc. (CRAI) is 1.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.