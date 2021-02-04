This Indicator Is Supporting Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR)

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) is 9.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $17.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The NATR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.44, the stock is 3.88% and 13.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -5.30% at the moment leaves the stock 45.49% off its SMA200. NATR registered 66.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a 13.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.83%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) has around 834 employees, a market worth around $326.83M and $375.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.91% and -7.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 870.40% this year.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 83.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.53M, and float is at 18.51M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 79.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 2.89 million shares valued at $33.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the NATR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC with 2.52 million shares valued at $29.19 million to account for 12.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wynnefield Capital Management LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 12.20% and valued at over $27.76 million, while Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $17.35 million.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $4.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $8.30 per share for $54199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.65 million shares of the NATR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP (10% Owner) acquired 4,200 shares at an average price of $8.30 for $34860.0. The insider now directly holds 751,091 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR).

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 71.80% up over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 32.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.