This Indicator Is Supporting Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.27 and a high of $29.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAHC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -37.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.95, the stock is 4.39% and 11.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 3.00% off its SMA200. PAHC registered -20.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.75%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $896.88M and $805.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.91% and -25.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $212.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC), with 160.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 108.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.45M, and float is at 20.21M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 108.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.36 million shares valued at $58.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.58% of the PAHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.17 million shares valued at $37.8 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 1.84 million shares representing 9.08% and valued at over $32.04 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $18.62 million.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.31% up over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 13.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.