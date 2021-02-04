This Indicator Is Supporting Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.55 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPNS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -209.3% lower than the price target low of $10.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.25, the stock is 2.91% and 9.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. SPNS registered 35.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.43%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has around 2959 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $368.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.78 and Fwd P/E is 32.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.39% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $100.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), with 23.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.27% while institutional investors hold 43.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.63M, and float is at 28.91M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 23.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.34 million shares valued at $40.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the SPNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.15 million shares valued at $35.03 million to account for 2.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $28.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $23.37 million.