Three Stocks to Track: Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) shares are -3.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.57% or $0.52 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 19.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.45% and 0.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 15, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the BXP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as an Underweight on December 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BXP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.71. The forecasts give the Boston Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.23% or -8.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.20% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $3.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.63, up 3.20% from $5.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 114,415 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 159,884. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,538 in purchases and sales respectively.

DUNCAN BRUCE W, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $0.37 million at $74.12 per share on May 15. The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 2,000 BXP shares valued at $0.16 million on May 22. The shares were bought at $78.00 per share. DUNCAN BRUCE W (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $75.47 per share on May 14 for a total of $0.38 million while DUNCAN BRUCE W, (Director) bought 11,000 shares on May 04 for $0.98 million with each share fetching $89.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), on the other hand, is trading around $5.84 with a market cap of $966.99M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.35 and spell out a more modest performance – an 8.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLYA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -43.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.29 million. This represented -64.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $28.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $2.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$60.55 million, significantly lower than the $93.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$89.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 1,018,347 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,825,942 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 42.05M shares after the latest sales, with -42.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.00% with a share float percentage of 131.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 30.61 million shares worth more than $128.24 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Farallon Capital Management LLC held 22.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.05 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.