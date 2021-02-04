Top attractive stock of the week – AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is 39.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $143.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVAV stock was last observed hovering at around $118.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.54% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.05, the stock is 6.93% and 24.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 54.99% off its SMA200. AVAV registered 72.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.61.

The stock witnessed a 40.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.26%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $377.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.21 and Fwd P/E is 46.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.00% and -15.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroVironment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $75.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 86.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.94M, and float is at 22.07M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 78.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.39 million shares valued at $203.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the AVAV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.4 million shares valued at $144.29 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $94.41 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $68.04 million.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.84% down over the past 12 months. AAR Corp. (AIR) is -15.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.