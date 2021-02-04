Top attractive stock of the week – Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $24.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.16, the stock is 1.09% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 40.52% off its SMA200. FTAI registered 19.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.94%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $452.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.04 and Fwd P/E is 38.03. Distance from 52-week low is 527.64% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $95.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), with 887.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 54.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.02M, and float is at 84.72M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 53.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Washington State Investment Board with over 11.79 million shares valued at $276.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.77% of the FTAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5.4 million shares valued at $92.51 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System which holds 3.78 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $88.61 million, while American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $46.04 million.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nam Eun, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nam Eun bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $15.11 per share for a total of $37775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BO (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,297,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $8.54 per share for $19.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.79 million shares of the FTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02, WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BO (10% Owner) acquired 56,400 shares at an average price of $6.81 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 9,488,779 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI).