Top attractive stock of the week – Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) is 9.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $18.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The HALL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.27% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is 10.42% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 20.91% off its SMA200. HALL registered -77.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4515 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1816.

The stock witnessed a 18.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.94%, and is 8.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.17% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $70.02M and $485.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.61% and -78.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $102.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.06% while institutional investors hold 56.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.14M, and float is at 16.86M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 52.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.32 million shares valued at $3.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the HALL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 0.82 million shares valued at $2.15 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $1.83 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -13.14% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -15.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -139.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.