Top attractive stock of the week – Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $51.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOAH stock was last observed hovering at around $49.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $279.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.74% off the consensus price target high of $401.47 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 77.92% higher than the price target low of $223.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.23, the stock is 0.72% and 16.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 55.85% off its SMA200. NOAH registered 35.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.61.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.04%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has around 2992 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $487.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.09% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noah Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH), with 10.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.27% while institutional investors hold 92.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.60M, and float is at 43.07M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 77.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.02 million shares valued at $183.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.23% of the NOAH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 4.48 million shares valued at $116.8 million to account for 16.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 3.3 million shares representing 12.33% and valued at over $86.03 million, while Tiger Pacific Capital LP holds 10.14% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $70.72 million.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading 51.98% up over the past 12 months. Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is 2.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.11.