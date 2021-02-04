Universal Corporation (UVV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is -4.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.04 and a high of $54.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The UVV stock was last observed hovering at around $46.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.1% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.1% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.55, the stock is -7.12% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 4.59% off its SMA200. UVV registered -14.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.09%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Universal Corporation (UVV) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.67% and -14.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Universal Corporation (UVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Corporation (UVV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Universal Corporation (UVV), with 572.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.34% while institutional investors hold 88.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.66M, and float is at 23.94M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 86.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.59 million shares valued at $150.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.66% of the UVV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.51 million shares valued at $104.91 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.97 million shares representing 8.05% and valued at over $82.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 1.3 million with a market value of $54.49 million.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Universal Corporation (UVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.

Universal Corporation (UVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is -4.03% lower over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -10.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.73.