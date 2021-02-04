Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) is 26.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The VMD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $13.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is 14.63% and 13.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 8.42% off its SMA200. VMD registered 80.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.25.

The stock witnessed a 25.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.30%, and is 11.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) has around 499 employees, a market worth around $384.80M and $121.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.32. Distance from 52-week low is 302.87% and -17.95% from its 52-week high.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021..

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.42% while institutional investors hold 62.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.15M, and float is at 34.65M with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 55.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $19.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the VMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 1.56 million shares valued at $13.45 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $12.94 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $11.29 million.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.