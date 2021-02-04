Visteon Corporation (VC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.69 and a high of $147.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The VC stock was last observed hovering at around $137.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.62% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -112.94% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.41, the stock is 1.29% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 56.20% off its SMA200. VC registered 60.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.48.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.72%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Visteon Corporation (VC) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $2.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.74% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Visteon Corporation (VC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visteon Corporation (VC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $789.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Visteon Corporation (VC), with 188.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 111.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.80M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 110.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.34 million shares valued at $231.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the VC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $185.72 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.54 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $175.73 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 8.93% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $174.5 million.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Visteon Corporation (VC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCRICCO FRANCIS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCRICCO FRANCIS M sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $127.31 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6350.0 shares.

Visteon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MANZO ROBERT (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $126.71 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the VC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, MANZO ROBERT (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $126.65 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Visteon Corporation (VC).

Visteon Corporation (VC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lear Corporation (LEA) that is trading 28.69% up over the past 12 months. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 47.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.93.