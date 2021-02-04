What should you know before buying stock in International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is -3.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.46 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMXI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.05, the stock is -1.78% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 6.27% off its SMA200. IMXI registered 35.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.12%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has around 247 employees, a market worth around $592.07M and $341.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.97% and -19.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Money Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $95.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), with 8.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.13% while institutional investors hold 83.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.05M, and float is at 30.21M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 65.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.84 million shares valued at $40.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the IMXI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $38.51 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 2.59 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $37.27 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $33.31 million.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisy Robert, the company’s CEO, President & Chairman. SEC filings show that Lisy Robert sold 13,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $16.01 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

International Money Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Lisy Robert (CEO, President & Chairman) sold a total of 12,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $16.06 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the IMXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Lisy Robert (CEO, President & Chairman) disposed off 23,168 shares at an average price of $16.26 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 839,361 shares of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI).