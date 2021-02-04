What should you know before buying stock in POSCO (PKX)

POSCO (NYSE: PKX) is -5.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.27 and a high of $67.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The PKX stock was last observed hovering at around $59.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $75.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.44% off the consensus price target high of $87.09 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 11.51% higher than the price target low of $66.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.84, the stock is -4.57% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 28.23% off its SMA200. PKX registered 29.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.76.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.94%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

POSCO (PKX) has around 33784 employees, a market worth around $21.12B and $52.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.54. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.98% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

POSCO (PKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for POSCO (PKX) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

POSCO is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year.

POSCO (PKX) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in POSCO (PKX), with institutional investors hold 3.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.92M, and float is at 348.66M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 3.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.87 million shares valued at $78.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the PKX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 1.04 million shares valued at $43.61 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.87 million shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $36.52 million, while Maj Invest Holding A/S holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $54.24 million.

POSCO (PKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 78.29% up over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is 39.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.