What should you know before buying stock in ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is 18.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -12.02% and 0.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 111.89% off its SMA200. PRPH registered 474.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 500.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.79.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.94%, and is 8.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $159.54M and $12.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.85. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 810.00% and -31.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPhase Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.22% while institutional investors hold 5.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.60M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 4.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the PRPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 42127.0 shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 40606.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLECKEL LOUIS MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLECKEL LOUIS MD bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

ProPhase Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Karkus Ted William (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $2.75 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.42 million shares of the PRPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, GLECKEL LOUIS MD (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 209,894 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH).

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is trading 66.23% up over the past 12 months. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is 55.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.