Which institution holds the most shares in Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) is -13.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $4.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEPU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.17% off the consensus price target high of $14.72 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.84% higher than the price target low of $5.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -4.76% and -9.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. CEPU registered -36.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5373 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4825.

The stock witnessed a -13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.48%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.50 and Fwd P/E is 2.03. Distance from 52-week low is 25.27% and -42.61% from its 52-week high.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Puerto S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $246.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), with institutional investors hold 4.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.40M, and float is at 95.70M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 4.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.78 million shares valued at $3.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the CEPU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 1.61 million shares valued at $3.6 million to account for 5.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. which holds 0.58 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $1.31 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $0.73 million.