Which institution holds the most shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is 18.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.72 and a high of $19.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCU stock was last observed hovering at around $17.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $11728.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.91% off the consensus price target high of $19000.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 99.79% higher than the price target low of $8200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.36, the stock is 6.42% and 11.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 21.99% off its SMA200. CCU registered -5.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.11.

The stock witnessed a 17.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.96%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) has around 9067 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.94% and -9.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $694M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU), with institutional investors hold 18.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.75M, and float is at 73.90M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 18.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 13.27 million shares valued at $172.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.30% of the CCU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mawer Investment Management Limited with 3.85 million shares valued at $49.98 million to account for 12.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.08 million shares representing 9.83% and valued at over $39.99 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $24.79 million.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU): Who are the competitors?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) is 183.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.