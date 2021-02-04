Which institution holds the most shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is 8.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The RADA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 11.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is 3.54% and 12.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 52.65% off its SMA200. RADA registered 77.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a 12.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.59%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $470.07M and $67.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 167.94 and Fwd P/E is 38.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.10% and -8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $22.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -398.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 73.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.70% in year-over-year returns.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.78% while institutional investors hold 60.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.54M, and float is at 37.74M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 56.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 3.07 million shares valued at $18.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the RADA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.71 million shares valued at $10.14 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd which holds 1.42 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $13.88 million, while G2 Investment Partners Management LLC holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $7.1 million.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.