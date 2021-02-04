Which institution holds the most shares in Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) is 3.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $16.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The RTLR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is -1.70% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 18.42% off its SMA200. RTLR registered -34.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.59%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $440.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.24% and -39.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $99.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 89.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 42.51M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 86.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zimmer Partners, LP with over 4.79 million shares valued at $28.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.90% of the RTLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.23 million shares valued at $19.23 million to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cardinal Capital Management LLC which holds 3.05 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $18.15 million, while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $18.13 million.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $4.21 per share for a total of $25282.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.