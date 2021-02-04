Which Institutions Own Shares In AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)?

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) is 8.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $29.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.97% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 2.71% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. AVRO registered -33.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.10%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.71% and -48.50% from its 52-week high.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO), with 875.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 94.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.44M, and float is at 29.56M with Short Float at 9.36%. Institutions hold 92.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 3.63 million shares valued at $47.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the AVRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.57 million shares valued at $33.45 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $24.81 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $23.87 million.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY GEOFFREY, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that MACKAY GEOFFREY sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $29.07 per share for a total of $40692.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

AVROBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that PAIGE CHRISTOPHER (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $28.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AVRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, MACKAY GEOFFREY (See Remarks) disposed off 63,000 shares at an average price of $27.57 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 346,523 shares of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO).